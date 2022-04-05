'Multiple' people shot late Tuesday night at south Beaumont apartment complex along MLK Pkwy

Beaumont Police would only confirm that multiple people were shot and have not released more information.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police officers are investigating a late Tuesday night shooting that left "multiple" people wounded at an apartment complex in the south end of the city.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the Lamar Landing Apartments in the 3500 block of South MLK Jr Parkway and Beaumont Police would only confirm that multiple people were shot.

All were taken by ambulance to a Beaumont hospital.

Publicly available dispatch records show that officers were sent to the apartment complex just north of the Lamar University campus right before 11 p.m.

Police have not yet released any other information on the condition of the victims, a motive, or if they are looking for a suspect or have someone in custody.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

