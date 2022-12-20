Missing Stiles Unit inmate found inside fence after search of prison Tuesday morning

He was discovered missing during a routine count.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The missing inmate who triggered the search of a Texas prison and its grounds just south of Beaumont Tuesday morning has been located.

Texas Department of Justice inmate, Zachary Myrick, 42, who was discovered missing during a routine count at the prison, was found inside the perimeter fence of the according to the release.

Staff at the TCDJ's Stiles Unit began searching for Myrick after he was found to be missing during a routine count according to a news release put out at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

As Stiles Unit staff actively searched the prison unit and its surrounding grounds Myrick was initially described as an "out-of-place" inmate.

He was convicted on two aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charges in Harris County and has been serving a 24-year sentence since April 2009 the release said.

The Stiles Unit, which has a capacity of 2,981 male inmates, has been operating since 1993 according to the TDCJ website.

The unit employs a staff of 1,512, which includes 591 classified as "security employees."

