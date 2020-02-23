PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur police responded to a stabbing near the 3000 block of Procter Street Saturday, Feb. 22.

During the initial investigation, police discovered that the stabbing happened at 11th Ave and 6th Street in Port Arthur.

Police say the man, who was traveling on a motorized-bike, was approached by two unknown men who were trying to take his bike.

Police say there was a struggle, which lead to the victim being stabbed in the back.

The victim was taken to a hospital from the "serious injury," according to a news release.

This incident is under investigation. We will update you when or if we receive more information.

