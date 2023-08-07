Man killed at north Beaumont gas station early Sunday morning identified

Jeremy Dixon, 33, is charged in connection to the murder of Remund Whittington, 31. Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man killed at a gas station in Beaumont's North End following an argument has been identified.

Officers found Remund Whittington, 31, dead after they were sent to a reported shooting at the Crystal Grocery Shell Station at 3145 Concord Rd. at about 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Not long after officers arrived at the shooting scene, a second victim showed up at the emergency room at Baptist Hospital with a gunshot wound police said.

Detectives began interviewing witnesses and not long after began looking for a 33-year-old Beaumont man as a "person of interest" in the shooting according to the release.

Police announced just before 8 a.m. that they had taken Jeremy Dixon, 33, of Beaumont, into custody as the "person of interest."

He was found just blocks away hiding near an apartment building at the intersection of Primrose and Steelton Streets north of where the shooting happened.

When police found Dixon he was suffering from gunshot wound and was taken to a Beaumont hospital.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Dixon was discharged from the hospital and is being held on a $1 million bond for a murder charge, Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. told 12News.

He is also being charged with aggravated assault in connection with the shooting of another person.

Dixon was previously wanted on an aggravated assault family violence charge from a non-related incident and is being held on a $50,000 bond on that charge police said.

Officers and crime scene technicians were still working at the scene at 8:30 a.m. according to dispatch records.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

