Port Arthur Police investigating shooting death of man Saturday night at apartment complex

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old man Saturday night at an apartment complex on the city's west side.

Officers were sent to the Prince Hall Apartments on West 14th St at about 11 p.m. for a reported shooting according to Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso.

When they arrived they found a Donyell Delmar, 45, suffering from a gunshot wound he told 12News.

Delmar was taken to a Southeast Texas hospital in critical condition but he later died according to Duriso.

A disturbance led to the shooting but the suspect left and is still at large Duriso said.

Police are still investigating and interviewing witnesses but don't yet know what the motive for the shooting was.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

