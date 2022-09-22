Man fatally shoots woman, then kills himself Wednesday night in Jasper County

The fatal shooting happened at about 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

JASPER, Texas — A Jasper County man and woman are dead following an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday night.

Jasper County deputies believe that Jacob Andrew Holmes, 51, of Jasper, shot and killed Jacqueline Elaine Perkins, 31, also of Jasper, who was a guest at his home. They say he then turned the gun on himself at his home along County road 234 off of County Road 233 in the Harrisburg Community according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

The apparent murder-suicide happened at about 8 p.m. Wednesday night according to the sheriff's office.

Jasper County Precinct Two Justice of the Peace Raymon Hopson has ordered autopsies in the case.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

