ORANGE — Police in Orange arrested a man early Thursday morning after he robbed a convenience store with a pair of pruning shears.

David Brent Price was arrested after police said he brandished the shears and stole the cash register drawer from the Crawdad's at 12099 FM 1442.

Officers were dispatched to the location at about 12:45 a.m. and found that Price had robbed the store wearing a red and white mask and displaying the pruning shears according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

Price fled with the cash register drawer the release said.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office assisted officers and Price was located and taken into custody not long after the robbery according to the release.

The cash drawer and it's contents were recovered by officers the release said.

© 2018 KBMT