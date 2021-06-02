x
Louisiana State Police investigating after Vinton officer fires gun along IH-10 during call early Wednesday

VINTON, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating an early-morning officer-involved weapon discharge along Interstate 10 in Vinton.

Details are very limited at this time and police have not confirmed if anyone was injured or not.

Vinton officers were sent to a weapons complaint call just before 3 a.m. near exit eight along westbound Interstate 10 according to Vinton Police Captain Scott Spell.

"During the investigation our officer discharged a weapon," Spell told 12News Wednesday morning.

Officers were still on the scene at about 8:20 a.m., nearly six hours after the incident, according to Spell.

The Louisiana State Police is handling the investigation Spell said.

No information has been released by state police officers at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

