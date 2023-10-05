3 months after Houston father killed at zydeco dance Jefferson County deputies renew plea for public's help

Deputies have renewed their plea for any information, photos or video from the night of Javoris Potier's fatal shooting at the Laday Arena.

CHEEK, Texas — It's been more than three months since a Houston father was fatally shot during an Easter weekend Zydeco dance in West Jefferson County and deputies are again asking for help in solving his murder.

Javoris Potier, 30, of Houston, died at a Beaumont hospital on Sunday April 9, 2023, after being shot during the a zydeco dance following a trail ride at the Laday Arena.

When deputies were sent to the arena at about 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired they found Potier and another man suffering from gunshot wounds. Potier and a 37-year-old Beaumont man, who was wounded, were taken by ambulance to a Beaumont hospital.

Deputies are asking the public again for any additional information, photos or videos they might have from that night at Laday Arena according to a Thursday afternoon Facebook post.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Detective Mark Holmes by phone at (409) 835-8736 or via email at Mark.Holmes@jeffcotx.us. They can also contact Crime Stoppers.

Potier was at the arena to celebrate with his friends at the Zydeco dance. He leaves behind a son and had another child on the way.

Those who knew and loved Potier said he loved Zydeco music and dancing. They describe him as a man with a bright spirit and with a real zest for life who impacted many lives.

The investigation into Potier's death is active and ongoing.

In May the sheriff's office said they were looking toward people in Houston for answers.

"I believe that someone in the Houston area knows exactly what happened," Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens said at the time. "I think someone in your area has information as to where we can find the shooter."

"All leads will be investigated, and no detail is too small," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a previous news release.

Investigators have already obtained an "abundance of information," and witnesses have come forward with useful details, according to the release. However, more information is needed.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.