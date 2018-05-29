The Jefferson County Courthouse has been evacuated shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday due to a bomb threat.

All three buildings of the Jefferson County Courthouse were evacuated after the threat was made. No injuries have been reported.

“This happens multiple times a year," stated Captain Crystal Holmes of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Investigation into the bomb threat could take up to several hours. Officials are on standby. The intersection of Orleans & Milam and Orleans & Franklin are still blocked off.

The suspect that has made the threat could possibly be a person with a vendetta.

"The jury selection process has been halted after this morning’s bomb threat evacuation," Captain Holmes added.

12News reporters are on the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

