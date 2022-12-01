Ivanhoe man arrested, charged with indecency with a child

Deputies gathered evidence that included text messages before getting an arrest warrant and a warrant to search the suspect's phone.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 28-year-old Ivanhoe man is in jail facing a charge of indecency with a child.

The guardian of the child filed a complaint with the Tyler County Sheriff's Office in November according to a news release.

Deputies investigated and gathered evidence that included text messages before getting an arrest warrant for Elijah Alexander Stone,28, of Ivanhoe, along with a warrant to search his phone the release said.

Deputies also took written, verbal and recorded statements during their investigation.

The warrants were issued by Tyler County Precinct Three Justice of the Peace Ken Jobe according to the release.

Deputies arrested Stone on November 23, 2022 and took him to the Tyler County jail where he was booked on a charge of "indecency with a child-sexual contact" the release said.

Stone remains in the Tyler County Jail where his bond was set at $50,000 by Judge Jobe.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

