Suspect in custody, investigation underway after Friday evening homicide in Port Arthur

Port Arthur Police were called to the 800 block of Stillwell Boulevard shortly before 5 p.m.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A suspect is in custody and an investigation is underway after a Friday evening homicide in Port Arthur.

Port Arthur Police Detective Sadie Guedry told 12News police were called to the 800 block of Stillwell Boulevard shortly before 5 p.m.

When officers got the scene, they found an unresponsive male victim. The victim was later pronounced dead.

Officers learned the victim and a suspect were involved in an argument that escalated and became physical. After the argument became physical, the victim was fatally wounded.

The suspect was still at the scene when officers arrived. He was taken into police custody for questioning.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a full Port Arthur Police Department release:

Active Investigation-

