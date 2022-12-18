Man who was sentenced to 10 years missing from Beaumont prison

Enrique Uriega is described as a 5-foot-6-inch tall man who has black hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 210 pounds.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An inmate who was sentenced to 10 years behind bars is missing from a Beaumont prison.

On Friday, December 16, 2022, it was discovered that Enrique Uriega Jr. was missing from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution Beaumont Low.

According to their website, "Satellite Prison Camps provide inmate labor to the main institution and to off-site work programs."

Uriega was sentenced to 120 months for possession with intent to distribute 1.8 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to a Bureau of Prisons release. He is described as a 5-foot-6-inch man who has black hair and brown eyes and weighs approximately 210 pounds.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified and an internal investigation was initiated.

Anyone with information that could lead to the location of Uriega is encouraged to contact the United States Marshals Service at (713) 718-4800.

From a Federal Bureau of Prisons release:

On Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., inmate Enrique Uriega Jr., was discovered missing from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beaumont Low in Beaumont, Texas. Mr. Uriega is a 47-year-old White male with black hair, brown eyes, 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified. An internal investigation was initiated. Anyone with information about this individual should contact the United States Marshals Service at (713) 718-4800. Mr. Uriega was sentenced in the Southern District of Texas to 120-months for Possession With Intent to Distribute 1.8 Kilograms of Methamphetamine. The satellite camp at FCI Beaumont Low is a minimum security facility and currently houses 493 male offenders.

