Houston teen fatally shot during attempted car theft Sunday morning at Beaumont apartment complex

Police say the 17-year-old was attempting to drive away in a stolen car when he was confronted by the vehicle's owner and was fatally shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — The name of a Houston teen who was fatally shot Sunday morning at a Beaumont apartment complex has been released by Beaumont Police.

Police say that Zavion Massey, 17, of Houston, was attempting to drive away in a stolen car when the car's owner shot him in the parking lot of the West End Crossing Apartments at 6550 Phelan Blvd.

Officers were sent to the apartments, where the car owner lives, at about 10 a.m. according to Sgt. Tom Swope of the Beaumont Police Department.

The car owner came outside and saw Massey stealing his car and attempting to drive away and then confronted him before the shooting according to Swope.

The car's owner was briefly detained by police and questioned Swope told 12News,

A white Nissan SUV at the scene appeared to have bullet holes in the windshield on the driver's side and had crashed into a fence at the complex.

Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. has ordered an autopsy.

Detectives are investing the shooting and will present their findings to the District Attorney's office to determine if any charges will be filed.

Teen shot, killed during attempted car theft Sunday in Beaumont 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Read the original Beaumont Police Department news release...

At 10 AM this morning officers received a call to respond to a shooting at 6550 Phelan -West End Crossing Apartments. Upon arrival they found one male deceased and took one male into custody. At this time in the investigation it appears to be an isolated incident and the public is safe. Detectives are on scene continuing their investigation and more information will be released as it is available.