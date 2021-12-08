Hit and run driver in 2008 death of Beaumont cyclist gets 5 years in prison for violating probation

The judge said she wished she could give him more than five years because he had been given several chances.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Nederland man on probation for a 2008 hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a Beaumont bicyclist is headed to prison after pleading guilty to violating the terms of his probation.

Dwayne Thomassie, 52, was charged with failure to render aid after he struck and killed Louis Brown, 22, as he rode his bike across the Maury Meyers Bridge in November 2008.

He was sentenced to five years in prison by Judge Raquel West Wednesday morning in 252nd District Court.

Thomassie appeared before Judge West because he had a history of not checking in with his probation officer and failing to meet other requirements of his probation according to court testimony.

The prosecutor described to the court how Brown’s mother found the victim after he had been hit and also noted that Thomassie had been given numerous second chances throughout his probation for various violations.

Judge West agreed and said she wished she could give him more than five years because he had been given chance after chance.

Thomassie will receive credit for any time he served in jail before he was released on probation.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.