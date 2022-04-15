Police investigating fatal shooting late Thursday night at McDonald's in Groves

Police have not yet released much information on the shooting or possible suspects.

GROVES, Texas — Police in Groves are investigating a fatal shooting late Thursday night at the McDonald's on the city's south side.

One person was killed in the shooting which happened at about 11 p.m. at the McDonald's on Twin City Highway in Groves just north of Texas 73 according to the Groves Police Chief Friday morning.

The person was reported to have been transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

Groves Police officers as well as officers from Port Arthur responded to the shooting which happened near the border of the two cities.

Police have not yet released much information on the shooting including possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

