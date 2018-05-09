PORT ARTHUR — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted one Port Arthur woman for stealing over $11,000 from her place of work.

Port Arthur Police were called out to the Walmart Supercenter located on Twin City Highway on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 just around noon in reference to a possible internal theft.

When officers arrived they were met with an employee of Asset Protection who said they had launched their investigation and found that Cynthia Ann Mosley, 60, had been stealing money from the store.

Mosley was employed by Walmart Supercenter as a cashier and often handled the money for various reasons.

Mosley admitted to stealing almost $11,000 in just the month of June.

Police say that the theft had been occurring since February and most of it had been caught on camera.

She was arrested and charged with theft, a first-degree felony, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Mosley was indicted in the 252nd District Court of Jefferson County for stealing more than $2,500 but less than $30,000.

