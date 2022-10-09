City Council to vote on whether to pursue bringing Battleship Texas to Beaumont

If Beaumont becomes the ship's new home, the historical floating museum will dock in the Neches River behind the Edison Plaza.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Community members will have the chance to voice their opinions on bringing Battleship Texas to Beaumont.

Councilmembers are set to soon vote on whether officials will pursue bringing the 110-year-old ship to Beaumont, Councilman Mike Getz said in a Facebook post. The vote will be held at a Tuesday, October 11, 2022 meeting.

The meeting will start at 1:30 p.m. at Beaumont City Hall. Those who cannot make it to the meeting can sign a change.org petition. The petition already has more than 1,400 signatures.

If Beaumont becomes the ship's new home, the historical floating museum will dock in the Neches River behind the Edison Plaza. Drivers will be able to see it as they travel along Interstate 10.

The ship was moved from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte to Galveston in August so it could undergo much-needed repairs. Once those repairs are complete, the ship will not be returned to La Porte.

Galveston, Baytown and Beaumont are all vying to become the battleship's new home.

The city announced it was looking into the possibility of buying and moving Battleship Texas to Beaumont in July 2021.

In July 2022, council members hired an engineering firm to help them determine the cost of getting the battleship to Beaumont. The city paid $20,000 for the engineering firm to do this.

Early projections showed that bringing the ship to Beaumont could cost more than $5 million on the low-end estimate. The estimate does not include parking requirements, the location for ticket sales, or a gift shop.

Getz previously said he believes Beaumont is the only logical place for Battleship Texas to be.