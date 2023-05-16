Driver facing manslaughter charge in 2022 mail truck crash that killed Vidor father

A warrant for his arrest on the charge was signed a week ago.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 31-year-old Beaumont truck driver has been charged with manslaughter in an October 2022 wreck that claimed the life of a 32-year-old Vidor man.

A warrant for the arrest of Cedric Jerome Fontenot, 31, of Beaumont, on a manslaughter charge was issued just over a week ago, a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed to 12News.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first aired in November 2022)

Jefferson County Criminal District Court Judge John Stevens signed the warrant.

Fontentot was driving a 2018 International tractor truck pulling a trailer when he was involved in the wreck along Interstate 10 in Beaumont on October 25, 2022, according to an accident report.

He was carrying a load of U.S. Mail for a Beaumont company called B & N Mail Service Inc.

Beaumont Police responded to Interstate 10 northbound and southbound at Laurel after receiving a call just before 6 a.m. about the deadly crash.

Police believe the 18-wheeler box truck carrying mail, driven by Fontenot, was headed northbound, when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a cement center divider. The hit knocked the divider into southbound traffic.

The 18-wheeler then continued into the southbound lanes, hitting a 2016 Ford Escape that Jonathan Allen Droddy was driving. Droddy died on impact and leaves behind his wife and young daughter.

The retaining wall hit a gray GMC Sierra pick-up that was driving southbound. The driver of the pick-up was not injured.

Fontenot had non-life-threatening injuries. He later told police prior to the crash. he moved into the center lane and then into the outside lane.

He told them that when he drove into the outside lane he went too far and drove off the roadway and overcorrected, crossing back over all northbound lanes. The deadly crash happened after the overcorrection.

The box truck involved in the crash is owned by B & N Mail Service.

In November, the attorney representing his family told 12News they are planning to sue. The civil suit would be separate from the pending criminal case.

The lawyers want to find out if the driver was using his phone at the time of the crash.