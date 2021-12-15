Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in wrong-way wreck that killed pair of Lamar students

Police say the driver's blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in the November deaths of two Lamar University students.

Antonio Delgado, 22, has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter in the deaths of two Lamar students in a wrong-way wreck on November 7, 2021.

Delgado's blood alcohol content was found to be .156 according to a probable cause affidavit. That is nearly twice the legal limit of .08 in Texas.

The wreck happened just before 2:30 a.m. on a Sunday morning.

Clyde Thompson, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck in the 2300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Tonysha Lashay Smith, 19, died about 30 minutes after the wreck at CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital according to the affidavit.

Thompson and Smith were close friends who attended Lamar together and Thompson's twin sister lived with Smith in the dorms on campus.

When officers arrived on the scene of the wreck they found Delgado conscious and trying to get out of a Chevy pickup truck according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police say that because the wreck was a wrong-way wreck and because Delgado appeared to be confused and was having trouble following their instructions to unlock his door they suspected that he was intoxicated.

Investigation showed a black Chevrolet truck was traveling north in the southbound lanes, when it crashed into a gray Nissan Altima head-on, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

