A 51-year-old Fred man was killed early Saturday morning in an officer-involved shooting in Silsbee.

Hardin County deputies and Silsbee Police were notified just after 2:15 a.m. Saturday that the man, who was reported to be armed, had made threats to his family and law enforcement and was driving a pickup to a family member's home in Hardin County according to a release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

GET NEWS ALERTS | Add the 12News App to your phone

Just after 3 a.m. officers from the Silsbee Police Department and the sheriff's office located the man, whose name has not been released, near Highway 92 and Highway 418 on the north side of Silsbee.

Officers pulled the man over in the 900 block of Highway 92 near Dragon Products and when exited from his truck he immediately threatened them with a handgun according to the release.

At 3:01 a.m. Officers from the Silsbee Police Department and Hardin County Sheriff's Office located the suspect near Highways 418 and 92 in Silsbee. They conducted a traffic stop detention in the 900 block of FM 92 to investigate further

The man was located and a Silsbee Police officer and a Hardin County deputy followed him before pulling him over along Highway 92 near Dragon Products on the north side of Silsbee the release said.

A Silsbee Police Officer and a Hardin County deputy then fired at the man who was struck at least once and died at the scene according to the release.

No officers were injured in the incident which is being investigated by the Texas Rangers which is standard in officer-involved shooting the release said.

The names of the officer and deputy involved have not been released the release said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2018 KBMT