Police are investigating Monday morning after a convenience store clerk in Orange shot and killed a robbery suspect.

When the suspect entered the store he brandished a weapon and demanded money according to a release from the Orange Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene of the robbery at the Crawdad's convenience store near the intersection of Bancroft Road and MLK Drive in Orange at about 2:15 a.m. the release said.

During the robbery the clerk used his personal weapon to shoot the suspect who was found dead a short distance from the store according to the release.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

