Community remembers mother of three shot, killed in Orange County

On Sunday night, dozens of family and friends came together to remember Jeana Norton and show support for her family through donations and a candlelight vigil.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — In the middle of heartache, the community in Bridge City is hoping to be a bright spot after being hit hard.

On Friday, Jeana Norton was tragically killed. Orange County Sheriff's Office investigators believe her husband shot and killed her at a home on Oak Vista Road before taking his own life.

Many expressed disbelief about the tragedy. On Sunday night, dozens of family and friends came together to remember Jeana and show support for her family through donations and a candlelight vigil.

"Lord I pray... this time that your Holy Spirit will draw closer to each and every one of them," people said in public prayers at the vigil.

Amid the brokenness and disbelief, the organizers of the vigil banded together to be a ray of hope to her family.

Lenzie Belcher and Brittany Lytle started a GoFundMe to support Norton's family. Her kids have attended their daycare for the last five years.

"They will need a lot for days to come, so we know that," Lytle said. "We just love the outpour of love that the community has showed and what has brought us all together just gives us hope and just shows us that God is working through tragedies."

In less than 24 hours, the fundraiser surpassed $20,000 with donations coming from across the state in an effort to support three children who lost both of their parents in one day.

"It gives hope, it restores humanity and just shows us no matter what we're gonna come together," Lytle said. "We're gonna work together to make it happen."

After years of watching Norton come to the daycare, she said now things rae going to be different.

"She came In always with a story to tell and made us laugh," Lytle said. "She was really just great person, great mom. We love talking with her. She was always fun."

Even when the candles burn out, the organizers said they want the community's light will continue to shine.

"Thank you for putting those people in the kids' life and again, Lord, we worship you, because you are a good God even when difficult times come."