Multiple drugs found at Beaumont homes during two separate investigations

BEAUMONT, Texas — Charges have been filed and others are pending after drugs were recovered from two Beaumont houses during two unrelated investigations.

The separate investigations began after Beaumont Police and Jefferson County deputies received numerous complaints from community members regarding the two houses.

The first bust occurred on Tuesday, March 8. Police with a warrant searched a house located in the 9100 block of Shepherd Drive at 5:30 p.m.

During the search, detectives found Xanax and Trazodone, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. A 32-year-old woman from Beaumont, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug.

The second bust occurred the next day. A search warrant was executed at a house located in the 2800 block of Victoria Street at 3:30 p.m.

During the search, detectives found numerous narcotics hidden in different places around the house, according to the release. These included:

87 grams of suspected crack cocaine

31.4 grams of suspected Cocaine HCL

343 grams of suspected methamphetamine

3.6 oz. of suspected marijuana

Charges are pending, pending further investigation.

Beaumont Police thanked members of the community for reporting the suspicious activity. Police continue to encourage residents to say something if they see something.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

