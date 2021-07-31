Chambers County traffic stop turned into car, foot chase of armed Ohio convicted felon

During the chase, the suspect was able to slip the handcuffs to the front of his body, make it back to his vehicle with a handgun still inside and flee the scene.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A Chambers County traffic stop turned into a car and foot chase, when the driver was revealed to be a convicted felon with a handgun.

A Chambers County Sheriff's Deputy stopped a black Ford Fusion with out-of-state plates for multiple traffic violations on Interstate 10 West bound, Saturday evening.

The vehicle was driving erratically, and it was later learned that is was possibly involved in a hit-and-run accident, according to a Chambers County Sherriff's Office media release.

The driver was identified by law enforcement as Jordan McCormick, a convicted felon from Akron, Ohio. A search of the vehicle revealed that there was a handgun inside.

When the deputy attempted to arrest McCormick, he was able to place the suspect in handcuffs, but McCormick escaped and ran away. The deputy called for assistance and began chasing McCormick.

During the foot chase, McCormick ran into a wooded area, slipped the handcuffs to the front of his body, made it back to his vehicle with the handgun still inside and drove away from the scene.

Chambers County Deputies and the other law enforcement agencies joined in the car chase which lasted several minutes.

McCormick fled south on Texas Highway 61 to Barrow White Road and turned towards a dead end, where he turned the vehicle around and began driving erratically towards approaching law enforcements.

A deputy on the scene shot at McCormick’s vehicle as it approached him.

McCormick continued to flee and later ran his car off the road into a barbed-wire fence. He then exited the vehicle with the handgun, and when officials approached him, he placed the weapon to his own head.

McCormick then attempted to again run away, but officials chased and contained him into a large pasture.

Law enforcement began negotiating with McCormick which led to him laying down his weapon and surrendering.

McCormick was taken into custody uninjured.

From a Chambers County Sheriff’s Office media release:

