Beaumont tax return preparer could lose business, accused of fabricating claims, charging unauthorized fees

Customers of the Beaumont tax return preparer could be liable for repayments of refunds claimed in their names, plus penalties and interest.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The United States Department of Justice is seeking to shut down the business of a Beaumont tax return preparer for allegedly charging unauthorized fees and fabricating or improperly inflating claims on returns.

A civil complaint filed by the U.S seeks to strip Michelle Denise Johnston, who has operated Allen and Johnston Tax Services since 2011, of her tax return business and stop her from preparing federal income tax for others, according to a U.S. Department of Justice release.

The complaint claims that Johnston prepared and filed tax returns that understated her customers’ federal income tax liabilities by fabricating businesses and business expenses, improperly inflating such expenses for existing businesses, and fabricating or improperly inflating itemized deductions for casualty losses and mortgage interest deductions.

Johnston is also accused of engaging in a refund-skimming scheme that doubled her preparation fees. Customers would directly pay Johnston anywhere from $200 to $500 based on a tentative income tax return.

Johnston would then take the tentative return, inflate it with fabricated deductions, credits and losses, to create a larger refund, and file the fabricated return with the Internal Revenue Service. The inflated refund was then deposited with a third-party vendor, who would pay Johnston’s customers the amount shown on the tentative return and deduct a second preparation fee from the remaining funds.

According to the complaint, none of Johnston’s customers knew about this, because she would only give them either the incomplete copy of the return or a copy that was different than the one filed with the IRS.

Johnston is alleged to have prepared more than 3,000 tax returns for the 2018 through 2020 tax years and has cost the U.S. significant losses in tax revenue. Johnston is also accused of harming her customers, who may be liable for repayments of refunds claimed in their names, plus penalties and interest.

Justice Department Seeks to Shut Down Texas Return Preparer

Beaumont Preparer Allegedly Charges Unauthorized “Fees,” Includes Fabricated or Improperly Inflated Claims on Returns

The United States has filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas seeking to bar a Beaumont, Texas, tax return preparer from owning or operating a tax return preparation business and preparing federal income tax returns for others.

The civil complaint filed against Michelle Denise Johnston alleges that, since at least 2011, she has operated a tax preparation business in Beaumont under the name “Allen and Johnston Tax Service.” According to the complaint, Johnston prepared and filed tax returns that understated her customers’ federal income tax liabilities by (1) wholly fabricating businesses and related business expenses; (2) improperly inflating such expenses for existing businesses; and (3) fabricating or improperly inflating itemized deductions for casualty losses and mortgage interest deductions.

The complaint further alleges that Johnston has engaged in a “refund-skimming” scheme that “double dips” her tax preparation fees. According to the complaint, customers directly paid Johnston preparation fees ranging from $200 to $500, based on preparation of a “tentative income tax return” that showed a modest refund. The complaint alleges that Johnston then took the tentative return and inflated and/or fabricated deductions, credits and losses to create a larger tax refund. According to the complaint, Johnston filed the fabricated return with the IRS, which deposited the inflated refund with a third-party vendor. The complaint alleges that Johnston then caused the vendor to pay her customer the amount shown on the tentative return and deducted a second preparation fee from the remaining funds. According to the complaint, the scheme occured unbeknownst to her customers because Johnston only provided them with either an incomplete copy of the return or with a copy of the return that was different from that filed with the IRS.

According to the complaint, Johnston prepared over 3,100 tax returns in aggregate for tax years 2018 through 2020. As a result, the complaint alleges, Johnston has cost the United States significant losses of tax revenue. The complaint further alleges that Johnston harmed her customers, who may be liable for repayment of refunds claimed in their names, plus penalties and interest.

Acting Assistant Attorney General David A. Hubbert of the Justice Department’s Tax Division made the announcement.

Return preparer fraud is one of the IRS’ Dirty Dozen Tax Scams, and taxpayers seeking a return preparer should remain vigilant. (More information can also be found here.) The IRS has information on its website for choosing a tax preparer, has launched a free directory of federal tax preparers and offers information on how to avoid “ghost” tax preparers, whose refusal to sign a return should be a red flag to taxpayers. The IRS also has a list of important reminders for taxpayers who are about to file their 2020 tax returns, including how to prepare for a smooth filing process.