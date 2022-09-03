Beaumont Police investigating early Wednesday morning shooting

At least one person was injured and taken by ambulance to a Beaumont hospital.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in the south end of the city.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 300 block of Joseph Street at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

At least one person was injured and taken by ambulance to a Beaumont hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.