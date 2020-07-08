Man dies after victim of shooting call, Beaumont Police investigating

Officers are at the scene in the 5900 block of Bedford just off of 105

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a homicide in the 5900 block of Bedford Drive according to a tweet from the department.

Though the investigation is in the early stages, officers believe more than one suspect is involved in the shooting according to Beaumont Police Department Officer Haley Morrow.

Police got the call before 7 p.m. about someone being shot.

When officers got to the scene, a man was found with a gunshot wound in a parking lot near a town home according to Morrow.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators are at the scene just off of Hwy. 105 west of 69 in Beaumont.

