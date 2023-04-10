Shootout leaves 2 dead after Beaumont home invasion early Monday morning

Officers and crime scene technicians were on the scene through nearly 8:30 a.m. Monday morning.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after two men were killed in a home invasion that turned into a shootout in Beaumont's south end early Monday morning.

Police say that several people were at a home in the 1800 block of Elgie when a group of men committed the home invasion. Officers were called at about 2:16 a.m. according to a news release from police.

Witnesses told police that gunfire was exchanged with the men, who left before officers got there the release said.

One man was pronounced dead inside the home and the other was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he later died according to police.

Police say this was a targeted home invasion and was not random.

A car in the driveway of the home was surrounded by crime scene tape as officers on the scene investigated.

Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr. has ordered an autopsy in the case.

Officers and crime scene technicians were on the scene until nearly 8:30 a.m. Monday morning according to dispatch records.

The victim's name will not be released until his immediate family has been notified Collins said.

Investigators are continuing to investigate and to interview witnesses in the case police said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

