Police looking for teen in connection with fatal shooting of 36-year-old Beaumont man in north end of city

Officers were sent to the 1200 block of Fairway St in Beaumont just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are searching for a 17-year-old in connection with the fatal shooting Tuesday morning of a 36-year-old man in the north end of the city.

Police are looking for Jordan Edmonson, 17, of Beaumont, in connection with the murder of Freddie Alfred, 36, of Beaumont, at a home in the 1200 block of Fairway St in Beaumont just after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Edmonson has been charged with murder and a warrant for his arrest has been issued police said Tuesday afternoon. His bond has already been set at $900,000.

When officers arrived at the home they found that Alfred had been fatally shot inside the home according to police spokesperson officer Haley Morrow.

Edmonds, who is black, is 5'9" tall, weighs about 210 pounds and was last seen on foot in the same block as where the murder happened according to police. He was wearing a navy blue Nike shirt, blue jeans and black and white slides police said.

Police say they believe Edmonson is armed and dangerous and are asking residents in the neighborhood and nearby to check their surveillance cameras. Police ask that they call if they have video between 9 - 10:30 a.m. of someone matching Edmonson's description.

Edmonson left the home heading east towards Pine St. according to police, who say they are working on several leads to track him down.

Officers say Edmonson and Alfred knew each other and that murder is not a random act of violence.

As police investigated at the home family members of Alfred, who were very emotional, began arriving outside the home.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call police at (409) 832-1234.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

