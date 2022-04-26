Beaumont Police investigating N 7th St shooting near interstate early Tuesday morning

One person was shot at the scene and is expected to survive.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning just off the interstate.

Police were sent to the 1400 block of north 7th St right off Interstate 10 just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday for a "victim of shooting" call according to dispatch records.

A police spokesperson confirmed several hours later that one person was shot at the scene and is expected to survive. Police expect to release more information later on Tuesday morning.

Police on the scene early Tuesday morning could be seen working around a white car that was stopped along the feeder road near the intersection with North 7th St.

Detectives were also seen talking to a woman near the car.

Dispatchers confirmed that traffic along Interstate 10 near the scene was briefly impacted during the investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

