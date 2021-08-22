Beaumont Police investigate Saturday night shooting, victim not cooperating

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a shooting that they believe started out as a fight between family members.
Police responded to a call regarding a shooting on Saturday, Aug. 21 at around 10:45 p.m., in the 4400 block of Avenue A.
Officers told 12News at the scene that the victim was not cooperating with them at the time, which was complicating their investigation.
A male victim had to be rushed to the hospital, and police did not revealed his identity.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
