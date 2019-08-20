BEAUMONT, Texas — Three suspects have been arrested in the daylight shooting death of a 20-year-old Beaumont man on Saturday afternoon near the mall.

Nayah Mayfield, 20, of Port Arthur, Xavier Parrish, of Groves and Martin Pettway, of Port Arthur were all arrested Monday in connection with the shooting death of Jesse Rodriguez on Saturday.

Pettway and Parrish are both being held on murder charges in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where each of their bonds has been set at $1 million.

Mayfield, who is also facing a murder charge has been released on a $5,000 bond.

Police arrested Mayfield and Parrish in hte late afternoon and Pettway earlier in the day Monday in connection with the homicide.

The shooting happened at Dowlen and Eastex near Parkdale Mall after a minor interaction at CiCis Pizza.

Beaumont Police Department spokesperson Haley Morrow said those arrested are expected to be charged with murder.

