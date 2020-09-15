Beaumont Police arrest man after brief chase in stolen city dump truck early Tuesday

The stolen dump truck was used to break in to the garden center at Home Depot in Beaumont.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man is behind bars after leading Beaumont Police on a brief chase in a stolen city dump truck after it was used to break in to a Beaumont hardware store.

Police were called to the Home Depot in Beaumont at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday where they were told a large truck had damaged the fencing in the stores garden center during the burglary according to a new release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Officers reviewed surveillance video at the store which showed a City of Beaumont dump truck striking the fence and driving to the south side of the store property the release said.

Two people could be seen in the video loading lumber into the stolen truck before leaving in it.

Police found the truck heading north on Concord Road and after a brief chase stopped it and arrested Roderick Hale, 43, of Beaumont.

Hale, who was arrested without incident, was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where he was booked on charges of “unauthorized use of a motor vehicle” and “fleeing in a motor vehicle” the release said.

Police are continuing to search for the second suspect as the Beaumont Auto Theft Task Force investigates the incident.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

From the Beaumont Police Department…

