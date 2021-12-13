Beaumont man pleads guilty to 2 child porn charges, has rest dropped

He will be sentenced at a later date.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man pleaded guilty to two of 10 counts of child pornography possession on Monday.

Jacob Daniel Bastian, 19, had the remaining charges dismissed as part of the plea deal. He appeared in court Monday before Judge Raquel West in the 252nd District court.

There was no agreement about punishment as part of the deal. Punishment is up to the court. The judge can give him between two and 20 years in prison or just probation. If the judge sentences him to prison on each count, she will be able to have the sentences run concurrently or consecutively.

Judge West said that a pre-sentencing report will be completed and she will set punishment on a future date.

A search warrant was carried out at Bastian's home on Aug. 12, 2020 according to a probable cause affidavit. The warrant was issued after the attorney general's office found a user uploading child porn to a cloud storage account. The children ranged from two to 13 years of age. The document says a cell phone with multiple child porn images was found.