Beaumont man allegedly attempts to kidnap woman, 2 children from Parkdale Mall on Sunday

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is currently in the Jefferson County Jail on a $500,000 bond after he allegedly tried to kidnap a woman and her two children.

The attempted kidnapping happened on Sunday, June 12. Beaumont Police were sent to Parkdale Mall after receiving a call about a “weapons offense," shortly before 10 a.m.

A witness called police stating a man was threatening a woman and her two children with a knife and forcing them to leave the mall with him, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. The man was later identified as Robert Cardinale, 65, of Beaumont.

Officers got to the scene within two minutes of receiving the call. They found Cardinale and took him into custody.

The victims said they did not know Cardinale and had never seen him before the incident.

Cardinale was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and charged with aggravated kidnapping, according to jail records.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

The Beaumont Police Department would like to thank the vigilant citizen who called police and helped save the victims. Additional witnesses were present at the food court during the incident and Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Detective Sgt. Borrero at 409-832-7190. The suspect was transported to the Jefferson County Jail and charged with Aggravated Kidnapping. The investigation is on-going.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.