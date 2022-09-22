All-clear given after threat received for Beaumont United, West Brook High Schools

BISD Police were assisted by several other agencies to search all buildings on each campus the district said.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An "all-clear" has been announced after both Beaumont high schools were forced to shelter in place after a threat was received.

Beaumont Independent School District Police as well as Beaumont Police and other agencies are investigated after a threat was called in, the district reported Thursday.

A Beaumont Police Department spokesperson told 12News that the department was assisting BISD Police with a bomb threat.

Beaumont Police dispatch records showed their officers had been sent to both campuses to assist.

In addition to Beaumont Police, the fire marshal and agents with the ATF and police K-9s helped BISD Police check all buildings to make sure they are safe the district said.

Not long after the all-clear was given a threat was received for the district's Early College High School.

Beaumont and BISD Police cleared that campus after students were placed on a brief shelter-in-place.

The district sent a message to parents about the situation and asked that visitors not come to either campus as no one was allowed in or out of the buildings while police checked each campus.

All students are safe and accounted for according to the district.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Read the message from the Beaumont Independent School District...

Beaumont United and West Brook High Schools are currently sheltering in place due to information received via phone involving a threat.

The Beaumont ISD police department, along with other local agencies, are currently assessing the situation and additional information will be forthcoming.

We ask that visitors avoid coming to the campus, as no one will be allowed in or out of the buildings.

We want to assure you that all students are safe and accounted for. We will advise when an all-clear is given for each campus.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

