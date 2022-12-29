Beaumont Independent School District educator arrested for 'inappropriate relationship' with student

Beaumont ISD administration was told about an alleged relationship involving a Beaumont United High School employee and student December 5, 2022.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont ISD teacher was arrested this week after allegations were made against her for having an improper relationship with a student.

Ikeyia Javea Roberts, 32, was arrested December 28, 2022, by The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Beaumont ISD administration was originally told about the relationship involving Roberts and a student, December 5, 2022.

BISD administration was given a picture that showed Roberts laying on the student’s leg.

The affidavit says the student told investigators that he and Roberts were in a dating relationship. He also signed a statement saying the two were dating.

The student also stated that Roberts purchased a ring for him and allowed him to stay the night over her house on December3, 2022.

The student told investigators that during that night, Roberts performed oral sex on him and the two had sexual intercourse, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says that Roberts admitted to starting a relationship with the student in November of 2022.

She told investigators that she met the student over a month ago and that the relationship began as a standard student/teacher relationship.

She also stated that she is unsure where the line was blurred, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says that Roberts did confirm verbally that she did have sexual intercourse with the student.

I understand that my actions were wrong at the time and instead of stopping, I allowed it to continue," said Roberts.

