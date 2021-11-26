3 people, including ten-year-old, shot at busy Durham mall on Black Friday

The Streets at Southpoint Mall was locked down as law enforcement responded to the situation, according to reports.

DURHAM, N.C. — Three people, including a 10-year-old, were shot at a mall in Durham Friday afternoon, WRAL confirmed. The 10-year-old was hurt from a bullet ricochet, according to WRAL, and their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Just before 3:30 p.m., off-duty officers with the Durham Police Department called for backup after hearing shots fired inside The Streets at Southpoint Mall.

Police confirmed to local media the mall was placed on lockdown as law enforcement responded to the situation. Part of the mall has been closed until further notice.

DPD is investigating a shooting incident at The Streets at Southpoint. The mall is being evacuated and will be closed while DPD investigates the incident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. There is no further threat at the mall. — DurhamPoliceNC (@TheDurhamPolice) November 26, 2021

WRAL confirmed an additional three people were injured during the evacuation of the mall. Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said the shooting as never considered an active shooter situation.

Police confirmed to local media that one person was in custody following the shooting. A preliminary investigation found that the shooting was between two groups who knew each other.

Police were seen escorting remaining shoppers out of the mall.

PER @TheDurhamPolice : shooting at Durham mall happened between two groups that knew each other.



Youngest victim is a 10-year-old, recovering from non-life threatening injuries. @WRAL — Aaron Thomas (@WRALAaron) November 26, 2021

“The situation is still fluid, but of course we’re all deeply, deeply concerned," Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton told WRAL. "This is Black Friday. This is a huge shopping day. We know a lot of people are out after the holiday trying to do shopping.”

Previously, police were called to the mall on Oct. 24 for reports of shots fired after a large fight broke out in the mall's food court.