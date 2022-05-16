Mexia ISD provided few details but the superintendent of Groesbeck ISD tweeted there were reports of shots fired on a Mexia campus.

MEXIA, Texas — A weapon and bullet holes were found on a campus at Mexia ISD on Monday, however, there were no reports of gunshots or people being shot, according to Mexia City Manager Eric Garrett.

Garrett said he bullet holes were found in a boys' bathroom, but did not specify what campus. He also said a person was detained, but they weren't calling that person a suspect.

He also didn't specify where the weapon was found, or what kind of weapon it was.

A little before noon, Mexia ISD placed all of its campuses and buildings on lockdown due to a reported "incident." The lockdown has since been lifted and students were released early at 1:30 p.m., according to the school district's social pages.

Mexia ISD did not specify what the incident was at the time, but Groesbeck ISD's Superintendent Dr. James Cowley tweeted out at 11:41 a.m. that its schools were placed on lockout because of reports of gunshots at a Mexia ISD campus.

A post around noon on the Groesbeck ISD Facebook page said the superintendent of schools was notified at 11:32 a.m. of an incident within the Mexia school district involving an active shooter. The post added that there were no reported threats to Groesbeck ISD.

Groesbeck ISD has since lifted its lockout.

As a precautionary move all Groesbeck ISD campuses have moved to a lock out status. This is due to reports of gun shots on a Mexia campus. All GISD campuses are fine and no unusual activity has occurred. Please check Press Release, soon to be posted for info. — James B. Cowley, EdD (@jamescowley9) May 16, 2022

The City of Mexia said the district would be conducting an early release at 1:30 p.m. Parents and guardians were instructed to pick up their children. It said buses would be on their normal routes.

The district said high school students were to leave the building through the main entrance only. Traffic control on Ross St. will be northbound only.