Three people have been arrested, Tuesday, on the charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.

The three suspects, Shelly Trevino, Jeremy Francis, and Derrell Day were arrested in connection to the burglary of a home on FM 777 in Jasper County.

There is one more outstanding warrant related to this crime.

From The Jasper County Sheriff's Office...

On July 2, 2018, Sheriff Newman advised that he and his investigators served 3 arrest warrants and still have 1 outstanding to serve. All these warrants come from the recovery of stolen property from the active burglary of a habitation on FM 777. A small amount of property was recovered, and additional charges may arise. The three suspects that have been arrested on the charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, a 1st degree felony.

Shelly Trevino, W/F, DOB 7/15/1981 $25,000.00

Jeremy Francis, W/M, DOB 3/6/1974 (already bonded out) $15,000.00 bond

Derrell Day, W/M, DOB 4/18/1965 Bond not set (has not seen a judge yet)

© 2018 KBMT