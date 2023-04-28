x
1 in custody after 23-year-old man shot in Mauriceville Friday afternoon

Deputies have at least one witness to the shooting.
Credit: 12News

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Orange County deputies are investigating a shooting in Mauriceville Friday afternoon that sent a 23-year-old man to the hospital.

Deputies were sent to the 5600 block of Brossard Circle at about 12:30 p.m. Friday after a shooting was reported according to Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney.

A 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot was taken by helicopter to a Southeast Texas hospital Mooney told 12News at the scene.

Deputies have at least one witness and a 19-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the shooting he said.

The sheriff did not give any more details.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

