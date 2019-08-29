VIDOR, Texas — A recent traffic stop by Vidor Police officers became part of a multi-state investigation involving stolen electronics and phones from Florida to Texas.

During the traffic stop last month, Vidor Police officers discovered $20,000 worth of stolen cell phones connected to a theft ring spanning several states.

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said the two men arrested in July are a part of a very large theft ring targeting Best Buy stores across the country.

Investigators say six men from Houston stole more than $2 million worth of iPhones and mac books.

"They knew the inside workings of Best Buy and they would grab the Apple computers, Apple tablets, iPhones," said Chief Carroll.

Vidor officers pulled over a blue mini-van on Interstate 10 for fictitious plates. When the officer began questioning Lynric Strambler and Curtic White, Chief Carroll said their stories didn't add up.

"One said they got the car in Louisiana, and the other said in Alabama," said Cheif Carroll.

According to Carroll, several boxes of stolen iPhones were in a cage in the back seat. In all, the phones were worth about $20,000.

Officers were able to trace the serial numbers back to the Best Buy store in Biloxi, Mississippi, where the phones were reported stolen.

Carroll said the FBI brought 'criminal charges for interstate commerce' against the two suspects.

Carroll said the men remain in the Orange County Jail.

Last week police in Louisiana caught several Houston men they believe to also be involved in the ring that has been stealing Apple products from Best Buy stores from Texas to Florida.