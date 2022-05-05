2 men, woman charged in $10K copper wire theft from baseball fields in Orange

All three are being held on the state jail felony charge at the Orange County Jail.

ORANGE, Texas — Two men and a woman are being charged with a copper wire theft last month from the City of Orange's baseball fields worth about $10,000.

Justin Mark Drake, 41, Joshua Lee Hickman, 29 and Alexis Samantha Wilson, 30, are facing felony charges for theft of material under $20,000 according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

Police say that in the early morning hours of Friday, April 15, 2022, the three stole copper wire from the City of Orange Baseball fields. Between the damage and the stolen copper wire the total loss at the fields was worth about $10,000 according to police.

Orange Police Department detectives have been following leads and talking to witnesses since the theft and recently got arrest warrants.

All three were arrested on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at their homes by the detectives with assistance from the West Orange Police Department the release said.

The three are being held on the state jail felony charges in the Orange County Jail where their bail has not yet been set.

Hickman is also facing a charge for theft of property worth from $150 - $750 according to jail records.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.