Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis has confirmed that there was a fatal shooting on Johnson Lane in Hardin County, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The two people who died, a 38-year-old white male and a 42-year-old white female, were boyfriend and girlfriend, and, according to Sheriff Davis, it has been ruled a murder-suicide

Officials say they found both bodies dead inside the home on the 6000 block of Johnson.

Neighbors reported hearing 5 gunshots.

From Hardin County Sheriff's Office...

At 6:30 p.m. this evening, the Hardin County Sheriff's Office responded to the 6500 block of Johnson Lane in Lumberton regarding a domestic disturbance involving gunfire. Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered two bodies. They appeared to have died from gunshot wounds. The deceased are described as a 42-year-old white female and a 38-year-old white male. They appeared to live together at the location as boyfriend and girlfriend. The scene is contained and Investigators are not searching for anyone else involved. The incident appears to be a murder-suicide whereby the female was shot by the male, then he took his own life by gunfire. Investigators are continuing to work throughout the evening. The names of the victim and assailant will not be released tonight pending notification of next of kin.

