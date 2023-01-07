13-year-old in custody after threats were made to Vidor ISD via Snapchat Friday night, sheriff's office says

The teenager's name is not being released because of their age.

VIDOR, Texas — A 13-year-old is in custody after threats were made to a Southeast Texas school district via social media.

Officials with the Vidor Independent School District were made aware of a threatening post Friday night, according to a district release. The threats were via Snapchat.

At this time, it is unclear what the post said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department was called and handled the situation.

Captain Joey Jacobs told 12News that a 13-year-old was taken into custody. The teenager's name is not being released because of their age.

District officials wanted to assure the community that they will be safe at the Little Dribbler events and at school on Monday.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

From a Vidor ISD release:

Vidor ISD and law enforcement were made aware of a threatening social media post last night. The situation was quickly handled by Orange County Sherriff's Department. We want to assure everyone of their safety today at Little Dribbler events and at school on Monday.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.