After 55 years, VWU professor celebrates his last first day of teaching

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One local college professor celebrated his last "first day" of teaching at Virginia Wesleyan University on Thursday, 55 years since he began.

Dr. Larry Hultgren arrived at the university just three years after students started attending.

"I really think what's important is not me. What's important is them," Dr. Hultgren told 13News Now.

Dr. Hultgren said he never anticipated being a professor. But now, he's teaching students of former students!

School officials say the long-time professor helped build the philosophy department into what it is today.