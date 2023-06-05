12News honored with 'Best Newscast,' 28 other awards from Press Club of Southeast Texas

12News is the most recognized TV station in Southeast Texas, earning 10 first place awards.

BEAUMONT, Texas — 12News was well represented Saturday night at the 32nd Annual Excellence in the Media Awards dinner.

The Press Club of Southeast Texas handed out 179 awards Saturday night at the Elegante Hotel in Beaumont to members of the news media as well as public relations and advertising professionals.

12News won 10 first place awards, including sweeping the Best Newscast category with wins for 12News at 10 p.m. and 12News Daybreak.

The 10 p.m. newscast on May 25, 2022, remembering the victims of the tragic school shooting in Uvalde was honored as best newscast.

The 12News team was also honored with a first place award for "Best Non-News Broadcast Special" for its "12News: Vote 2022 Midterm Election Special"

MORE | Complete list of 2023 Excellence in Media Award winners

Here's the first place awards won by the 12News team...

Here's a list of all the other awards that 12News received...

201 In-depth Report 3rd

203 General News 3rd

203 General News HM

204 Feature 2nd

204 Feature 3rd

205 Sports Story 2nd

206 Best Newscast 2nd

206 Best Newscast 3rd

401 Best News Website 2nd

403 Digital News Story 2nd

403 Digital News Story 3rd

403 Digital News Story HM

405 Digital Sports Story 2nd

406 News Organization Internet Video 3rd

407 Broadcast Internet Video HM

713 Headline 2nd

809 Radio/TV PSA 2nd

811 Best News Station/Business Promotion Video 3rd