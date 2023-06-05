12News honored with 'Best Newscast,' 28 other awards from Press Club of Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — 12News was well represented Saturday night at the 32nd Annual Excellence in the Media Awards dinner.
The Press Club of Southeast Texas handed out 179 awards Saturday night at the Elegante Hotel in Beaumont to members of the news media as well as public relations and advertising professionals.
12News won 10 first place awards, including sweeping the Best Newscast category with wins for 12News at 10 p.m. and 12News Daybreak.
The 10 p.m. newscast on May 25, 2022, remembering the victims of the tragic school shooting in Uvalde was honored as best newscast.
The 12News team was also honored with a first place award for "Best Non-News Broadcast Special" for its "12News: Vote 2022 Midterm Election Special"
Here's the first place awards won by the 12News team...
- 203 - General News
- 205 Sports Story
- 206 Best Newscast
- 12News at 10: Remembering the Victims
- 207 Best Non-News Broadcast Special
- 403 Digital News Story
- 404 Digital Feature Story
- 406 News Organization Internet Video
- 407 Broadcast Internet Video
- 809 Radio/TV PSA
- 12News Crime Stoppers PSA
- 811 Best News Station/Business Promotion Video
- Power City
Here's a list of all the other awards that 12News received...
- 201 In-depth Report 3rd
- 203 General News 3rd
- 203 General News HM
- 204 Feature 2nd
- 204 Feature 3rd
- 205 Sports Story 2nd
- 206 Best Newscast 2nd
- 206 Best Newscast 3rd
- 401 Best News Website 2nd
- 403 Digital News Story 2nd
- 403 Digital News Story 3rd
- 403 Digital News Story HM
- 405 Digital Sports Story 2nd
- 406 News Organization Internet Video 3rd
- 407 Broadcast Internet Video HM
- 713 Headline 2nd
- 809 Radio/TV PSA 2nd
- 811 Best News Station/Business Promotion Video 3rd