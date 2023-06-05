x
12News honored with 'Best Newscast,' 28 other awards from Press Club of Southeast Texas

12News is the most recognized TV station in Southeast Texas, earning 10 first place awards.
Credit: 12News

BEAUMONT, Texas — 12News was well represented Saturday night at the 32nd Annual Excellence in the Media Awards dinner.

The Press Club of Southeast Texas handed out 179 awards Saturday night at the Elegante Hotel in Beaumont to members of the news media as well as public relations and advertising professionals.

12News won 10 first place awards, including sweeping the Best Newscast category with wins for 12News at 10 p.m. and 12News Daybreak.

The 10 p.m. newscast on May 25, 2022, remembering the victims of the tragic school shooting in Uvalde was honored as best newscast.

The 12News team was also honored with a first place award for "Best Non-News Broadcast Special" for its "12News: Vote 2022 Midterm Election Special"

Here's the first place awards won by the 12News team...

Here's a list of all the other awards that 12News received...

  • 201 In-depth Report    3rd
  • 203 General News    3rd
  • 203 General News    HM
  • 204 Feature    2nd
  • 204 Feature    3rd
  • 205  Sports Story    2nd
  • 206 Best Newscast    2nd
  • 206 Best Newscast    3rd
  • 401 Best News Website    2nd
  • 403 Digital News Story    2nd
  • 403 Digital News Story    3rd
  • 403 Digital News Story    HM
  • 405 Digital Sports Story    2nd
  • 406 News Organization Internet Video    3rd
  • 407 Broadcast Internet Video    HM
  • 713 Headline    2nd
  • 809 Radio/TV PSA    2nd
  • 811 Best News Station/Business Promotion Video    3rd

