Submit a Daybreak Birthday Shoutout & enter to win a birthday cookie

Submit a birthday here by midnight the night BEFORE the birthday. One weekly winner will win a cookie cake from Great American Cookies.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The 12News Daybreak team wants to help wish your friends and family a happy birthday!

Submit a Daybreak Birthday Shoutout, along with a photo if you'd like and we may use it on-air weekdays between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on 12News Daybreak!

Submit your Daybreak Birthday Shoutout BEFORE 11:59 p.m. the night before the birthday or the Thursday night before if the birthday falls on a weekend.

Be sure to enter all names correctly as we will use exactly what you submit and the system does not allow you to edit a submission after the fact.

You could win a 16-inch round cookie cake, worth $42.99, from Great American Cookies.

ENTER | If you only want enter the Birthday Cookie Contest enter here

Winners will be notified by email with instructions on how to redeem their prize at one of the three Great American Cookies locations in Southeast Texas.

5878 Eastex Fwy near Target in Beaumont

104 S LHS Dr in Lumberton

3100 Hwy 365, Space B8, Slot 6 in Port Arthur's Central Mall

DEADLINES: ALL Daybreak Birthday Shoutouts MUST be received by 11:59 p.m. the NIGHT BEFORE the birthday or they will NOT be considered for use. Weekend birthdays MUST be received by 11:59 p.m. Thursday so they can be aired on Friday mornings.

If you miss seeing your Daybreak Birthday Shoutout on-air, be sure to come back to 12NewsNow.com/Birthdays where you can find the last five day's Birthday Shoutout videos so you can bookmark them to keep and share.

OFFICIAL RULES

Daybreak Birthday Shoutout

1. While employees of 12News and their family members are NOT eligible to win a birthday cookie, they are welcome to submit are be submitted as a Daybreak Birthday Shoutout.

2. By submitting a photo for a Day break Birthday Shoutout you are confirming that you own the photo you are submitting and that it was not shot by a professional, er even a semi-professional, photographer.

B. submitting a photo you are also agreeing that 12News and Tegna can use the image across all platforms (TV, digital sites and social media) and use it in news coverage, programming and promotions.

You’re also granting 12News and Tegna the right to share it with other content partners.

This license is worldwide, perpetual & irrevocable.

3. Professionally Shot Photos. If we believe a photo was shot by a professional or semi-professional photographer or anyone who appears to be marketing themselves as such we reserve the right not to use the photo.

4. How to Enter. The Daybreak Birthday Shoutout will begin 05/19/2023 at 12:00am CDT and ends on 12/31/2033 at 12:00am CST.

Submit entries online by visiting 12NewsNow.com/Birthdays and clicking on the article for the specific contest.

You may submit 5 entries per day to the Daybreak Birthday Shoutout. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

5. Deadlines. The submission deadline to have a birthday shoutout aired on 12News Daybreak is by 11:59 p.m. the night before the birthday or they will not be considered for use.

Birthdays falling on a weekend must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. the Thursday before the birthday weekend. Weekend birthdays will be aired on Friday mornings.

OFFICIAL RULES

Daybreak Birthday Cookie Contest

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Daybreak Birthday Cookie Contest (“Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents of the State of Texas who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of KBMT (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin 01/01/2023 at 12:00am CST and ends on 12/31/2028 at 11:59pm CST (“Sweepstakes Period”).

Enter online by visiting 12NewsNow.com/Contests and clicking on the article for the specific contest. One winner will be chosen by random drawing and will be contacted by the entrant’s provided phone number and email address.

You may submit 1 entry per day to the sweepstakes, but there will be only one (1) prize per person for each weekly drawing on Friday mornings. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

The entry deadline for the drawing is drawing is at 6:45 a.m. each Friday.

4. Winner Selection and Odds. ONE (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing from eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. The winner will receive one 16" round cookie cake. ARV: $42.99. Taxes, transportation, parking, and all other expenses not referenced above are not part of the prize and are the sole responsibility of winner.

Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received.

5. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Sponsor will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach winner by phone after three (3) attempts may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim the prize, the winner must follow the prize redemption instructions in the winner notification email that will be sent to the email they used to enter the contest. A valid photo identification may be required. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are not assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

6. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes at any time, for any reason. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

7. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.