Masks are no longer required for vaccinated guests at Disney World

Guests will still be required to wear masks on Disney transportation like buses, monorails and the Skyliner.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many guests will start to feel a sense of "normalcy" today at Walt Disney World.

Face-coverings for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are now optional in "most areas." The Florida theme park only notes that masks will continue to be required of all guests on Disney transportation like buses, monorails and the Skyliner.

Anyone who is not vaccinated is expected to keep their masks on in all indoor locations and when online for a ride or transportation. Walt Disney World is not requiring guests to prove they have been vaccinated.

"Within our communities, we’re encouraged that COVID-19 guidelines have been adjusted and eased by public health and government officials, paving the path for many businesses and industries to take positive steps forward," Disney wrote on its website.

Physical distancing will also be relaxed for guests in areas like queues, shops, restaurants, and theaters, among others. Those visiting any of Disney World's four parks will continue to see limited capacity or closed experiences and entertainment.

"We’re not quite ready to bring back everything yet, but we are optimistic and look forward to the day when Disney pals and princesses are able to hug once again," the theme park giant wrote on its website.

Cleaning procedures will continue to meet high standards for cleanliness, according to Disney. It will also keep hand sanitizer stations out for guests to use.

"As we have done since reopening, we’ve been very intentional and gradual in our approach to our COVID-19 health and safety protocols," Disney wrote, in part.

Disney World began increasing capacity at its parks in May. It was during this time it also phased out temperature screenings.

You can keep up with all the COVID-related changes happening at Walt Disney World here.